Facts

10:05 11.09.2023

Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes progress on several sectors of the front.

"Over the past seven days, we have advanced. There is movement in the Tavria directions. There is movement in the Bakhmut direction. Kupiansk and Lyman directions, Avdiivka and Maryinka - we are holding our ground there. I am grateful to all the warriors who make this possible," he said in a video address on Sunday.

"Every week, our warriors continuously keep the initiative in the hands of Ukraine. It is Ukrainian heroism that determines how this war will end. We must all remember this," the president said.

Tags: #movement #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:50 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

16:56 09.09.2023
Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

13:04 09.09.2023
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

20:27 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

09:22 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

18:14 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

17:32 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

19:54 05.09.2023
Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

14:59 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

12:55 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

AD

HOT NEWS

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

EU does not recognize results of illegal elections that Russia held in Ukraine's occupied regions – representation

LATEST

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

AD
AD
AD
AD