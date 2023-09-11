Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes progress on several sectors of the front.

"Over the past seven days, we have advanced. There is movement in the Tavria directions. There is movement in the Bakhmut direction. Kupiansk and Lyman directions, Avdiivka and Maryinka - we are holding our ground there. I am grateful to all the warriors who make this possible," he said in a video address on Sunday.

"Every week, our warriors continuously keep the initiative in the hands of Ukraine. It is Ukrainian heroism that determines how this war will end. We must all remember this," the president said.