Facts

14:49 30.11.2023

Estonian FM recommends not travelling to Russia as border could be closed temporarily

2 min read
Estonian FM recommends not travelling to Russia as border could be closed temporarily

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has recommended Estonians not travel to Russia as the border could be closed for some time and they might be stranded in the neighboring country.

"Together with the Finnish foreign minister and the foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries, we've discussed how to support Finland and ensure security on our borders," Tsahkna said at a press conference on Thursday.

Estonia "should help Finland at the international level," Tsahkna said. "We stand ready, if necessary, to provide comprehensive practical assistance, and we are prepared to close our borders. Therefore, here's an important message to our residents: if the borders are closed temporarily, those staying on the Russian side will be unable to return," he said.

"Therefore, there's a very clear recommendation of not travelling to Russia, as we don't know when the migration pressure gets strong enough to prompt us to temporarily close the borders. But such preparedness does exist, and the government has discussed the matter," Tsahkna said.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on November 28 that the government decided to close the Raja-Jooseppi crossing starting Thursday for two weeks on the grounds that Russia facilitated the passage of numerous illegal migrants from third countries to the Finnish border. Finland had previously closed all other crossings on the Russian border. The Vainikkala border station designed exclusively for railway services between Finland and Russia is the only crossing that remains open between the two countries now.

Finland's decision to close its border crossings with Russia has increased the number of people crossing the Estonian-Russian border by 25%, Eve Kalmus, chief of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board's border administration office, said on Thursday.

"We see today that the traffic across the Estonian-Russian border has increased to 5,000 from 4,000," Kalmus said on Estonian television.

Tags: #estonia

MORE ABOUT

13:32 20.10.2023
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Estonia

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Estonia

15:09 04.10.2023
Estonia helps to restore bridge damaged by Russian missile in Zhytomyr region

Estonia helps to restore bridge damaged by Russian missile in Zhytomyr region

17:31 01.09.2023
We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

16:26 22.06.2023
Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

20:51 19.06.2023
Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

17:30 14.06.2023
Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

15:32 02.06.2023
Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

16:22 17.05.2023
Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

18:08 05.05.2023
Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

19:10 02.05.2023
Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

LATEST

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenska included in list of 25 most influential women of the year according to Financial Times

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

Bill on seizure of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine's restoration submitted to US Congress

In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD