Facts

12:58 30.11.2023

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

2 min read
On the night of Thursday, a combined heat and power plant (CHPP) in the southern region was damaged by artillery shelling, the press service of NPC Ukrenergo reported.

According to it, there is destruction of buildings and equipment. The heat supply to consumers did not stop, and the possibilities for electricity supply were limited.

In addition, a unit at one of the thermal power plants (TPPs) was put into operation, and the last of the 330 kV main high-voltage lines damaged by bad weather was put into operation. Power supply reliability in the southern region has been restored.

"The electricity produced by Ukrainian plants is still sufficient to meet the needs of household and legal consumers. Sunny weather contributes to production of more electricity by solar power plants," the company clarified.

Electricity is imported mainly at night and in the evening from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

No consumption limits were introduced. Shutdown schedules have not been introduced and are not predicted. At the same time, in the evening hours 16:00 -18:00, there may be a shortage of electricity in the energy system.

"The use of shutdown schedules is not predicted. But please, today during the day and until 18:00, consume electricity reasonably," the company emphasized.

As of the morning of December 30, some 191 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy and Sumy regions remained without power due to bad weather.

