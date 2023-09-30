Facts

14:56 30.09.2023

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

1 min read
The Russian occupation forces mounted a new drone attack on the territory of Ukraine last night, 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were shot down over the southern regions of the country, according to the press service of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine.

"Shahed-131/136 drones were launched from the Crimean Chauda Cape mostly against the southern regions. Thirty attack drones were destroyed in our area of responsibility by the air defense forces: 20 in Vinnytsia region, six in Odesa region, and four in Mykolaiv region," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

A massive fire broke out as a result of the attack on an infrastructure facility in Kalynivska community, Vinnytsia region.

"To ensure the safety of the civilian population from the spread of fire, local authorities promptly carried out preparatory measures for evacuation. But with the fire localized, there is no need to evacuate the population," it said.

No casualties were reported.

Tags: #shahed #defense_forces

