Facts

13:02 30.09.2023

Attracting foreign companies to arms production in Ukraine is country's short-term, strategic goal – Shmyhal

1 min read
Attracting foreign companies to arms production in Ukraine is country's short-term, strategic goal – Shmyhal

The strengthening of cooperation with foreign producers and attracting foreign companies to the production of weapons in Ukraine is a short-term and strategic goal of the country, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I want to thank the governments of our allies and the defense companies with which we cooperate, which provide us with many different products. Our short-term and strategic goal is to strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign producers and attract foreign companies to the arms production in Ukraine," he said during the Defense Industries Forum on Saturday.

The prime minister also said that everyone understands the risks, however everyone should also understand that Ukraine will become a new center of military production in Europe.

Ukraine is already cooperating with partner countries on the restoration of western military hardware and the creation of a closed weapons, ammunition and components production cycle in Ukraine is being discussed, Shmyhal said.

"We are creating joint enterprises and service centers which help to gradually integrate the Ukrainian defense industry complex with the defense industry environment of our partner countries. But we still need more," he said.

Tags: #weapons #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

13:53 30.09.2023
Shmyhal: Private sector is our key partner, we're ready to help everyone who produces high-quality weapons for our army

Shmyhal: Private sector is our key partner, we're ready to help everyone who produces high-quality weapons for our army

12:39 30.09.2023
Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

12:32 30.09.2023
Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

18:58 29.09.2023
USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

15:40 27.09.2023
Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

18:58 26.09.2023
Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

10:28 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

14:44 25.09.2023
Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

17:25 22.09.2023
Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

11:50 22.09.2023
Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

LATEST

Part of missile production transferred abroad due to enemy attacks – Danilov

Borrell in Odesa: Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression, regain full control of its territory

Borrell: EU defense industry has something to add, still has something to learn from Ukraine's combat experience, innovations

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Kamyshin: At this stage of war very important for Ukraine to develop local production, it'll be hard without foreign technology

Five people injured, houses and critical infrastructure facility damaged in missile attack on Zaporizhia region

Ukraine, Poland taking steps to settle disputes – ambassador Zvarych

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Yermak: Localization of weapons production in Ukraine is result of Zelenskyy's visit to USA

Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

AD
AD
AD
AD