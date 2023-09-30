Attracting foreign companies to arms production in Ukraine is country's short-term, strategic goal – Shmyhal

The strengthening of cooperation with foreign producers and attracting foreign companies to the production of weapons in Ukraine is a short-term and strategic goal of the country, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I want to thank the governments of our allies and the defense companies with which we cooperate, which provide us with many different products. Our short-term and strategic goal is to strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign producers and attract foreign companies to the arms production in Ukraine," he said during the Defense Industries Forum on Saturday.

The prime minister also said that everyone understands the risks, however everyone should also understand that Ukraine will become a new center of military production in Europe.

Ukraine is already cooperating with partner countries on the restoration of western military hardware and the creation of a closed weapons, ammunition and components production cycle in Ukraine is being discussed, Shmyhal said.

"We are creating joint enterprises and service centers which help to gradually integrate the Ukrainian defense industry complex with the defense industry environment of our partner countries. But we still need more," he said.