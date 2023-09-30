Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

Africa is interested in not only buying Ukrainian weapons but also in the placement of its production on its territory, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Africa was one of the largest markets for sales of Ukrainian military products before the full-scale war. Today, Africa is waiting for Ukrainian companies to return to this market for the sale of weapons. Of course, this option is closed yet. In an African country, when I was talking to the leader of the country, he trustfully looking into my eyes and said: 'You have received so many weapons, you definitely do not need such an amount. Maybe, you could share some with us?' That is, they have a different perception of our needs," he said at a panel discussion within the framework of the Defense Industries Forum.

The minister also said the second thing Africa is interested in is, actually, the placement of the Ukrainian arms and ammunition production on the territory of Africa.

"It is a new trend," Kuleba said, adding that "the demand for sale and production of Ukrainian-made weapons will be very high."