20:22 29.09.2023

Podoliak: Russia's admission to intl events, organizations, trade delays war, encourages violation of intl laws

Russia's admission to international activities, both sports and political and economic, only delays the war, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

“Permitting participation of Russians in the Paralympic Games and youth football competitions, not expelling Russia from international institutions and organizations, not issuing arrest warrants in any jurisdiction for high-ranking officials for involvement in mass crimes, permitting international companies to trade with Russia – all of this, firstly, prolongs the war, and secondly, provokes Russia to increase the levels of mass violence in Ukraine in order to exert pressure on global elites and force them to agree to the right of Russia to disregard international laws,” Podoliak said on Twitter Friday.

 

