Facts

20:04 29.09.2023

MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

2 min read
MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

A group of MPs proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to abolish the statute of limitations for corruption crimes during the war.

Corresponding bill No. 100 was registered in Parliament on Friday.

As noted in the explanatory note, the document provides for the abolition of the statute of limitations for grave and especially grave corruption crimes committed during martial law and the suspension of their statute of limitations in order to ensure the operation of the principle of inevitability of punishment.

In addition, the bill also eliminates a number of other shortcomings of criminal procedural legislation. In particular, the established deadlines for pretrial investigation before notification of suspicion are eliminated and the procedure for extending the period of pretrial investigation after notification of suspicion is changed. At the same time, the number of defenders of a person at the stage of pretrial investigation is limited, and the possibility of holding a court session is also determined if there is at least one defender.

At the same time, according to the initiator of the bill, head of the faction of the Servant of the People David Arakhamia, this document cancels the so-called "Lozovy edits" adopted by the last convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, thanks to which corrupt officials continue to avoid punishment even now.

"All this is due to the fact that the current law sets the deadlines that law enforcement officers must meet when investigating a case before reporting suspicion. The courts then simply close the proceedings, referring to the end of such terms. If someone dreamed of using it, they will be disappointed and imprisoned," the parliamentarian explained.

The co-authors of the legislative initiative were also members of the factions Servant of the People and Holos, in particular, Oleksandra Ustinova, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Yevhenia Kravchuk, Olena Shuliak, Yaroslav Yurchishyn and Anastasia Radina.

Tags: #corruption #bill #terms

MORE ABOUT

12:43 26.09.2023
National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

12:58 21.09.2023
Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

19:19 15.09.2023
Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

09:25 15.09.2023
MPs propose expanding powers of Accounting Chamber to all public funds

MPs propose expanding powers of Accounting Chamber to all public funds

20:22 11.09.2023
Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

19:30 11.09.2023
Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

19:09 11.09.2023
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

17:40 11.09.2023
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

18:21 05.09.2023
Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

17:37 05.09.2023
Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

Switzerland approves package of humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine for four years

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

LATEST

Moldova joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Over 90,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian authorities

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Yermak: Neither USA nor any other country putting pressure on Ukraine on issue of holding elections

DTEK Grids plans to completely update the power grid in Kyiv and three regions within 10 years

Podoliak: Russia's admission to intl events, organizations, trade delays war, encourages violation of intl laws

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation launches 11 enemy strikes over day, rocket launchers hit 13 Russian artillery systems, electronic warfare station

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

Switzerland approves package of humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine for four years

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD