Facts

20:30 28.09.2023

Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

1 min read
Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

On Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, spoke with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli.

"A meaningful telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. I familiarized my colleague in detail with the situation at the front and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of strengthening our air defense remains a priority," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening

"I am grateful to our partners for their help and active cooperation for the liberation of Ukrainian territory from Russian occupiers. Together to Victory!" the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces noted.

Tags: #nato #zaluzhny #cavoli

MORE ABOUT

16:18 28.09.2023
NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

15:41 28.09.2023
NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

12:55 27.09.2023
Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

12:27 27.09.2023
Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

11:53 27.09.2023
Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

11:25 27.09.2023
Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

10:42 27.09.2023
NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

20:20 22.09.2023
Milley introduces Zaluzhny to new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Milley introduces Zaluzhny to new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

18:26 18.09.2023
NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

14:59 18.09.2023
Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Over 76,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian govt

If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

Armenian opposition to stage rally in central Yerevan on Sat

Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD