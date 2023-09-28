Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

On Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, spoke with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli.

"A meaningful telephone conversation with Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe and Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. I familiarized my colleague in detail with the situation at the front and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of strengthening our air defense remains a priority," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening

"I am grateful to our partners for their help and active cooperation for the liberation of Ukrainian territory from Russian occupiers. Together to Victory!" the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces noted.