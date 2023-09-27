Facts

20:43 27.09.2023

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk will be on a working visit to Ireland on September 28-29, the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament reports.

In Dublin, he will take part in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliaments, where he will speak at a panel discussion entitled "Consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and role of national parliaments in Ukraine’s reconstruction."

"The conference, which unites the heads of parliaments of 46 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the heads of the most authoritative inter-parliamentary assemblies and partner countries, is an important platform for consolidating support for Ukraine in the conditions of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and promoting, in this context, important foreign policy initiatives of our state. In addition to direct participation in the discussions of the Conference, a wide range of bilateral meetings of Ruslan Stefanchuk is planned, both with his European colleagues and with the heads of parliaments of other regions of the world, presidents of interparliamentary assemblies," the message says.

The focus is on strengthening military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, European and Euro–Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as well as strengthening the dynamics of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

