Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conference call on Wednesday, announced the advancement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.

"Daily meeting of headquarters. Delivered reports on the situation at the front, supplies of equipment and ammunition, intelligence data. We are moving forward in Donetsk direction. There are other plans that are being implemented," he said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted, based on the results of the received report on the situation with the shelling of Russian forces in Kherson region, he instructed to find additional solutions to stop this terror.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the territories [in Kherson region] that he can reach. Some 26 attacks by KAB in the last 24 hours. The consequences are being eliminated, people are being helped. I have instructed to find additional solutions to stop this terror," he said.

In addition, the head of state called the work of the SBU to expose the gunners who corrected the attack on Kyiv a week ago, "a good signal meaning that there will be retribution."