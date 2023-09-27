Facts

13:58 27.09.2023

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conference call on Wednesday, announced the advancement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.

"Daily meeting of headquarters. Delivered reports on the situation at the front, supplies of equipment and ammunition, intelligence data. We are moving forward in Donetsk direction. There are other plans that are being implemented," he said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted, based on the results of the received report on the situation with the shelling of Russian forces in Kherson region, he instructed to find additional solutions to stop this terror.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the territories [in Kherson region] that he can reach. Some 26 attacks by KAB in the last 24 hours. The consequences are being eliminated, people are being helped. I have instructed to find additional solutions to stop this terror," he said.

In addition, the head of state called the work of the SBU to expose the gunners who corrected the attack on Kyiv a week ago, "a good signal meaning that there will be retribution."

Tags: #war #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:42 27.09.2023
Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

10:25 27.09.2023
Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

20:40 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

20:14 26.09.2023
AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

14:52 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

10:28 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

17:33 25.09.2023
In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

14:09 25.09.2023
Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet killed in missile strike on HQ – AFU Special Operations Forces

Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet killed in missile strike on HQ – AFU Special Operations Forces

12:27 23.09.2023
Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

20:51 22.09.2023
Ukraine doesn't yet officially discuss with European Commission whether timing of Ukraine's accession to EU depends on end of war

Ukraine doesn't yet officially discuss with European Commission whether timing of Ukraine's accession to EU depends on end of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

LATEST

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

AD
AD
AD
AD