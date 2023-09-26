Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, and discussed with him the issues of Ukraine's European integration and cooperation with Austria in this context.

As reported on the website of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday, the Head of State informed on the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations on the EU candidate status and emphasized the importance of adopting a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

"Support for Ukraine's European aspirations is very important. It is one of the factors that motivate Ukrainians who defend the state and civilized future," the President said.

The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's interest in expanding the presence of Austrian business and implementing joint projects that will create new jobs in our country.

The parties also exchanged views on Ukraine's European integration and cooperation with Austria in this context.