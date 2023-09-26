Facts

19:33 26.09.2023

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, and discussed with him the issues of Ukraine's European integration and cooperation with Austria in this context.

As reported on the website of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday, the Head of State informed on the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations on the EU candidate status and emphasized the importance of adopting a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

"Support for Ukraine's European aspirations is very important. It is one of the factors that motivate Ukrainians who defend the state and civilized future," the President said.

The Head of State emphasized Ukraine's interest in expanding the presence of Austrian business and implementing joint projects that will create new jobs in our country.

The parties also exchanged views on Ukraine's European integration and cooperation with Austria in this context.

Tags: #president #cooperation #austria

MORE ABOUT

09:17 26.09.2023
Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

19:57 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

20:34 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

20:45 14.09.2023
Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

20:13 14.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

19:44 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

20:48 04.09.2023
Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

20:49 31.08.2023
Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

19:23 31.08.2023
Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

AD
AD
AD
AD