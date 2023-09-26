Facts

12:39 26.09.2023

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

2 min read
Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko denied the comments of the correspondent of the Polish television channel TVP in Brussels about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's early accession to the EU in exchange for the "overthrow" of the current Polish government.

"Comments from a correspondent for Polish television TVP in Brussels began to circulate in the Polish media about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's early accession to the EU in exchange for the 'overthrow' of the current government of Poland," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

According to him, this information is not true.

"We categorically reject such insinuations. The Ukrainian side has not received any such proposals; it has not and does not have any intentions to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland," the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry said Ukraine highly values Poland's support in repelling Russian aggression, the support for membership in the EU and NATO, and is also deeply grateful to the Poles who show solidarity with the Ukrainians. The department said the latest manifestation of this was the presentation by the President of Ukraine of state awards to Polish citizens: journalist Bianka Zalewska and volunteer physician Damian Duda.

"We are convinced that efforts to drive a wedge into the high level of respect and cooperation of our peoples will be unsuccessful. We urge our Polish friends not to succumb to attempts at provocation, to work together to effectively counter common challenges," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #mfa

MORE ABOUT

15:03 25.09.2023
Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

11:48 23.09.2023
Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024 fiscal year - Trudeau

Canada will again provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024 fiscal year - Trudeau

11:23 23.09.2023
Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 mln Canadian dollars over 3 years

Canada will provide Ukraine with 650 mln Canadian dollars over 3 years

20:43 22.09.2023
Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

16:17 22.09.2023
European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

13:33 22.09.2023
American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

09:54 22.09.2023
Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

20:28 21.09.2023
Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

15:19 21.09.2023
Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

14:03 21.09.2023
Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

As result of HIMARS strike on occupiers' HQ near Kherson, eight Russian officers killed, seven more wounded – SBU

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

Occupants shell Kyselivka, Kherson region, five people injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD