Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko denied the comments of the correspondent of the Polish television channel TVP in Brussels about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's early accession to the EU in exchange for the "overthrow" of the current Polish government.

"Comments from a correspondent for Polish television TVP in Brussels began to circulate in the Polish media about the alleged promise of Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's early accession to the EU in exchange for the 'overthrow' of the current government of Poland," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

According to him, this information is not true.

"We categorically reject such insinuations. The Ukrainian side has not received any such proposals; it has not and does not have any intentions to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland," the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry said Ukraine highly values Poland's support in repelling Russian aggression, the support for membership in the EU and NATO, and is also deeply grateful to the Poles who show solidarity with the Ukrainians. The department said the latest manifestation of this was the presentation by the President of Ukraine of state awards to Polish citizens: journalist Bianka Zalewska and volunteer physician Damian Duda.

"We are convinced that efforts to drive a wedge into the high level of respect and cooperation of our peoples will be unsuccessful. We urge our Polish friends not to succumb to attempts at provocation, to work together to effectively counter common challenges," Nikolenko said.