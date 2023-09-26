Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Norway will allocate funds to support the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) to help citizens affected by Russian aggression.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre after a meeting with Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko, URCS said on Facebook.

Støre promised that Norway would allocate NOK 350 million to help Ukrainians and support the activities of the society.

"The money will be used to provide medical services, psychosocial support, humanitarian assistance and the arrangement of shelters," the society said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the humanitarian needs of Ukraine and the contribution of the URCS to overcoming the humanitarian crisis caused by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.