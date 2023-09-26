Facts

09:21 26.09.2023

Occupants shell Kyselivka, Kherson region, five people injured – local authorities

Russian occupation forces shelled Kyselivka in Kherson region on Monday evening, wounding five people, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Yesterday, around 21:00, Kyselivka was hit. Four people were injured. Two men, 28 and 64 years old, and a 67-year-old woman received minor injuries. They were provided with assistance on the spot," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, another victim, aged 68, was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

"At dawn, the occupiers fired at Kyselivka again. Initially, a person was injured. The information is being clarified," Prokudin said.

The enemy also hit Olhivka using aviation. The scale of destruction is being established.

