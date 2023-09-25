In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said in a new report that it continues to find extensive evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine, including illegal attacks with explosive weapons, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as attacks on energy infrastructure.

During its report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the commission said it had documented attacks with explosive weapons on residential buildings, a functioning health facility, a train station, a restaurant, shops and commercial warehouses. The commission said these attacks resulted in civilian casualties, damage or destruction of key facilities, and disruptions in the provision of essential services and products.

Thus, the commission's investigations in Kherson and Zaporizhia indicate widespread and systematic use of torture by the Russian armed forces against individuals accused of being informants for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In some cases, torture was used with such cruelty that it resulted in the death of the victim.

"A victim who suffered torture through electric shocks stated: 'Every time I answered that I didn't know or didn't remember something, they gave me electric shocks. […] I don't know how long it lasted. It felt like an eternity," the UN said.

The commission also said in Kherson region, Russian soldiers raped and sexually assaulted women aged 19 to 83 years.

"Frequently, family members were kept in an adjacent room, thereby forced to hear the violations taking place," the commissioners said.

It is noted that the commission continues to investigate individual situations "of alleged transfers of unaccompanied minors by Russian authorities to the Russian Federation." "It regrets that there is a lack of clarity and transparency on the full extent, circumstances, and categories of children transferred," the UN said.

The commission also said it was concerned about allegations of genocide in Ukraine and was continuing its investigations into the matter.

"For instance, some of the rhetoric transmitted in Russian state and other media may constitute incitement to genocide," the UN said.

The commission's newest report to the Human Rights Council follows on from the commission's preliminary reports, including a conference room paper of August 29, 2023, detailing the findings of the investigations.