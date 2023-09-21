Facts

19:37 21.09.2023

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his working visit to the United States, met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives Steve Scalise and leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries.

The head of state said Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the House of Representatives, Congress, both parties, the President of the United States, his administration and the entire American people for their unwavering support.

"Together we have made significant progress in defending democracy, freedom and dignity – the values on which both our countries are based. The suffering of the Ukrainian people from Russian war crimes is enormous, but more than half of the occupied Ukrainian territories have already been liberated from Russian occupiers, and we clearly see that complete victory is getting closer," he said.

Zelenskyy briefed the meeting participants about the situation on the battlefield. The priority defense needs of Ukraine and strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, especially on the eve of the winter period, were discussed.

The president said a Ukrainian victory would ensure that neither Russia nor any other dictatorship could destabilize the free world.

"And in order to win, we must be together. And win together. We are counting on you, on your constant support," the head of state said.

Tags: #usa #president #congress #meeting

