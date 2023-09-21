Three people killed, five wounded amid enemy strikes on residential areas of Kherson – Interior Minister

As a result of Russian strikes on residential areas of Kherson, seven fires broke out in the city on Thursday night, three people were killed, five more were injured, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"In Kherson, in the middle of the night, the enemy began to strike residential areas with various weapons. As a result of arrivals, seven fires occurred in the city. Residential and apartment buildings, cars and a shopping mall in one of the city's markets were on fire," the minister wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that, despite the ongoing shelling, firefighters continued to extinguish fires until the morning.

"According to the police, three people were killed, five more were injured," Klymenko said.

Also, according to the Interior Minister, on Thursday night, the occupiers fired incendiary ammunition at the village of Kizomys in Kherson region: residential and outbuildings caught fire.