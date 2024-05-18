Data of those liable for military service who are abroad will be updated through electronic account – resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the implementation of a pilot project to clarify the data of conscripts, military personnel and reservists who are permanently or temporarily abroad, corresponding resolution No. 565 dated May 17, 2024 was published on the government website.

According to the document, the Ministry of Defense is obliged, within two months from the date of entry into force of the resolution, to ensure the possibility of clarifying the data of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists who are permanently or temporarily abroad using an electronic account in accordance with the procedure approved by this resolution.

As reported, on Saturday, May 18, the law on mobilization (on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration) came into force.