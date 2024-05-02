Kherson Region Receives 25 Modern Loaders from International Partners for Construction and Emergency Restoration Works

Communities in Kherson region have received 25 modern forklifts under the UN development program and with financial support from Japan, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.

“The municipal vehicle fleet of Kherson region has been replenished with 25 loaders. This is modern special equipment capable of transporting up to several tens of thousands of tons of cargo at a time. And the loaders have already been handed over to the communities of the region,” he wrote on his telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Prokudin, these loaders “will be extremely useful for a number of works: construction, emergency repair or elimination of the consequences of Russian armed aggression.”

“The equipment came from the United Nations Development Program and with the financial support of the Government of Japan. We are grateful to our international partners for their support,” the head of the regional administration added.