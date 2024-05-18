Facts

Russian troops intend to get closer to Kharkiv within tube artillery range - ISW

Russian troops intend to get closer to Kharkiv within tube artillery range - ISW

Russian troops intend to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back from the border with Belgorod region and approach Kharkiv within tube artillery range, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe.

"Russian forces reportedly advanced near Vovchansk on May 17, but there were no confirmed changes to the frontline in this area. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced east of Tykhe (northeast of Vovchansk) and seized Zybyne (east of Vovchansk), but ISW has not observed visual confirmation of these claims," the report says.

"The Ukrainian commander stated that Ukrainian forces have destroyed up to half of the Russian vehicles involved in offensive operations," it reads.

