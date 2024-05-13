Facts

20:40 13.05.2024

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

The Russian occupation forces shelled the center of Kherson, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said, adding that a school was damaged and no casualties were reported.

"A few hours ago, the occupation army shelled the city center. One of the enemy projectiles hit the area near the school. Windows were broken and the facade of the educational establishment was badly damaged. There are no casualties among the civilians," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

Tags: #kherson #shelling #consequences

