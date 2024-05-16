Facts

17:49 16.05.2024

Woman injured as enemy forces shell Kherson – regional administration

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson's Korabelny district, a woman, 54, was injured as a result of the attack, she received medical aid on the spot, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"Today, Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. A woman, 54, was wounded as a result of the enemy strike. She sustained a concussion, a blast trauma, and a brain injury. The ambulance team provided the injured woman with aid on the spot," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Tags: #kherson #attack

MORE ABOUT

20:49 16.05.2024
Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

19:04 16.05.2024
Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

18:08 16.05.2024
One of those wounded in enemy attack on Vovchansk community in serious condition

One of those wounded in enemy attack on Vovchansk community in serious condition

17:43 15.05.2024
Number of casualties in Kherson rises to 17, three people in serious condition – local authorities

Number of casualties in Kherson rises to 17, three people in serious condition – local authorities

16:19 15.05.2024
Two people killed, several people injured, infrastructure damaged as enemy attacks Dnipro – regional administration

Two people killed, several people injured, infrastructure damaged as enemy attacks Dnipro – regional administration

16:09 15.05.2024
Five people injured in Kherson after air strike by Russia – preliminary info

Five people injured in Kherson after air strike by Russia – preliminary info

15:53 15.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Mykolaiv rises to five – regional administration

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Mykolaiv rises to five – regional administration

14:15 15.05.2024
In Mykolaiv, three victims of Russian strikes – regional administration

In Mykolaiv, three victims of Russian strikes – regional administration

18:01 14.05.2024
One person dead as occupation forces shell village in Chernihiv region – local authorities

One person dead as occupation forces shell village in Chernihiv region – local authorities

17:54 14.05.2024
Number of casualties after enemy strike against Kharkiv rises to 15 people, incl children – Synehubov

Number of casualties after enemy strike against Kharkiv rises to 15 people, incl children – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Intensive hostilities continue at front line, occupiers especially active in Kramatorsk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

Defense forces thwart enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Vovchansk – General Staff

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Presence of military registration document for men 18-60 years old at checkpoints to be checked from May 18

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

Razumkov: To avoid discrepancies about president's legitimacy, it was necessary to obtain clarification from Constitutional Court long ago

Economy Minister cancels order to book Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

Invaders fire at Vovchansk hromada with cluster munitions, five people injured, incl head of town administration – Synehubov

UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

AD
AD
AD
AD