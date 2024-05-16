Woman injured as enemy forces shell Kherson – regional administration

The Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson's Korabelny district, a woman, 54, was injured as a result of the attack, she received medical aid on the spot, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"Today, Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. A woman, 54, was wounded as a result of the enemy strike. She sustained a concussion, a blast trauma, and a brain injury. The ambulance team provided the injured woman with aid on the spot," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.