11:12 08.05.2024

Kherson blacked out, railway tracks damaged after enemy shelling

Power supply was disrupted and railway tracks were damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Kherson last night, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said, adding that the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was limited to Mykolaiv.

"The city has been blacked out as a result of enemy strikes. Power engineers are working to restore power supply," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The enemy also attacked the railway infrastructure, tracks were damaged. Therefore, the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was temporarily limited to Mykolaiv," the official said, adding that transportation by buses was organized for the passengers who were heading for or from Kherson.

