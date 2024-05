Number of casualties in Kherson rises to 17, three people in serious condition – local authorities

The number of people wounded as a result of an airstrike inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Kherson has increased to 17, Head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko has said.

"Fifteen wounded people were hospitalized, three of them are in serious condition," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, eleven casualties were reported.