In Rivne, as result of missile attack, energy infrastructure, part of area is de-energized

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Thursday, September 21, in Rivne, hits were recorded on energy and civilian infrastructure, head of the Rivne regional military administration Vitaliy Koval said.

"Part of the Rivne district is without electricity. The Rivneoblenergo brigade is actively working to restore it," Koval wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the service station and five cars located on its territory were damaged.

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.