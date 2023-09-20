Ukrainian Defense Ministry negotiating with DOK-ING, Way Industries to localize production of mechanical mining machines

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is negotiating with Croatian DOK-ING and Slovak Way Industries to localize the production of mechanized mine clearance machines in Ukraine, said Colonel Oleh Shuvarsky, Head of the Mine Action Department, Deputy Head of the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Shuvarsky said at a briefing at the Military Media Center, it’s primarily about the MV-10, Bozena-4, Bozena-5 machines, which have proven themselves most effectively during the work on cleaning de-occupied territories from explosive objects.

In parallel, the Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Economy, are certifying domestic samples of mechanical mining machines that will be produced at Ukrainian enterprises.

“Currently, this is still in the process. Now there are many [Ukrainian] manufacturers who are trying to manufacture mechanized mine clearance machines, but they do not meet safety requirements, which leads to violations of safety rules and civilian casualties,” Shuvarsky said.

He added that now the primary need of mine action operators is estimated at 64 machines, despite the fact that currently only more than 20 mechanized complexes are in operation.