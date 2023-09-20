Facts

16:53 20.09.2023

Russia conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Yusov

2 min read
Russia conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Yusov

There is information that Russia has been conducting reconnaissance of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, there is a threat of repeated terror attacks, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

"The pace of production of missile weapons by the enemy does not allow it to replenish the stocks it used to have. Planning and implementation of plans are different things. They are unable to carry out the set tasks. But yes, they are accumulating [missiles]. In particular, we have got information that the enemy conducts reconnaissance of the energy infrastructure and the threat of repeated terror attacks still exists," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Yusov stressed that Ukraine is actively preparing for such a scenario.

"Unfortunately, we cannot think that the terrorist state would refuse from the practice of terror attacks. And we have to take this seriously," he said.

Yusov recalled last year's most massive attack on Ukraine when Russia fired 120 missiles. He noted that today the enemy does not have the same stocks that could allow it to mount the same number of intensive attacks as last year.

"However, this does not mean that they are less dangerous or less destructive," he said.

Asked whether attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities could start soon, Yusov said that "such scenario is quite possible."

"We will not announce the time or make up a calendar. But, of course, such a scenario is worked through," he said.

Tags: #energy

