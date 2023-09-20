Facts

15:48 20.09.2023

Zelenska receives Clinton Global Citizen Award for Civic Leadership in USA

2 min read

During a visit to the United States to participate in the events of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, received the Clinton Global Citizen Award, which is awarded for civic leadership.

According to the website of the President’s Office of Ukraine, this award, founded in 2007 by Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, embodies President Clinton's call to action, celebrating outstanding people whose vision and leadership have become an example for the global community.

It is noted that these people have proved that different strata of society can successfully work together to develop solutions that lead to positive and long-term social changes.

"It is a great honor for me to accept the award, which was received by outstanding personalities of the world. Along with honor, it is also a great responsibility. They say a leader is someone you follow where you wouldn't go yourself. I'm not sure if this can be applied to me. However, it seems to me that my leadership is to give people courage. I truly believe that leadership is about dedication. Dedication to everyone who trusts you, to what you do," Zelenska said, accepting the award.

The First Lady of Ukraine noted that she shares the award with all Ukrainians.

"Because today everyone in my country is a devoted leader. A mother who takes her child to school and then rushes to work after a sleepless night due to an air raid. A teacher who teaches a lesson - often in a bomb shelter, remotely, in danger, but still teaches. Rescuers and doctors who are rushing to the victims of the shelling. And courageous men and women who stand on the front line to prevent the invader from entering their homes, cities, and also not to let aggression further into the world. These are real leaders who have taken responsibility for their lives, the country and the preservation of security in the world. They are my compatriots. Thank you to them and on their behalf for this award," the President's wife added.

Tags: #zelenska #awards

