Facts

13:45 20.09.2023

Eight civilians, incl two volunteers, become victims of yesterday's missile attack on Kupiansk – Synehubov

1 min read
Eight civilians, incl two volunteers, become victims of yesterday's missile attack on Kupiansk – Synehubov

Emergency services have completed operational work at the site of a missile strike carried out by Russian occupation forces on Kupiansk on September 19, the death toll has risen to eight people, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found. The total number of victims of the Russian strike on Kupiansk is eight people – six men and two women. Two dead are volunteers who evacuated people," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kupiansk #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:03 19.09.2023
Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

14:08 19.09.2023
Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

09:56 08.09.2023
Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed

Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed

09:37 28.08.2023
Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

13:55 19.08.2023
Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

11:19 15.08.2023
Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

10:40 15.08.2023
As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

09:54 15.08.2023
Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

15:10 22.07.2023
Invaders shell Kupiansk, civilian dies

Invaders shell Kupiansk, civilian dies

10:44 13.02.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

URCS volunteers evacuate residents of Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

Ukraine inflicts strike on command post of Russia's Black Sea Navy near Sevastopol

LATEST

Armenian parliamentary opposition initiating process of Pashinyan's impeachment

Saakashvili urges Georgian administration to transfer power to opposition peacefully

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

Ukraine, Albania sign joint declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

AD
AD
AD
AD