Eight civilians, incl two volunteers, become victims of yesterday's missile attack on Kupiansk – Synehubov

Emergency services have completed operational work at the site of a missile strike carried out by Russian occupation forces on Kupiansk on September 19, the death toll has risen to eight people, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found. The total number of victims of the Russian strike on Kupiansk is eight people – six men and two women. Two dead are volunteers who evacuated people," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.