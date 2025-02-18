Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:26 18.02.2025

About 1,600 residents remain in Kupiansk community – Synehubov

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

About 1,600 residents remain in the Kupiansk community, including 120 on the left bank of the Oskil, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration reported.

"There are still 1,500 people on the right bank who are subject to evacuation. Accordingly, there are 120 people on the left bank of the Oskil," Synehubov said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, constant enemy shelling does not allow the provision of social, utility and other services there - the Russians are hitting ambulances, repair crews, as well as evacuation and police cars.

