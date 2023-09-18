Facts

17:36 18.09.2023

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

In the battles in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian defense forces defeated the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade, the 31st and 83rd separate air assault brigades of the Russian Armed Forces – one of the most trained and professional units of the Russian army, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The general situation in the eastern direction remains difficult. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to resume offensive operations in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, for which it is actively preparing," the Military Media Center quoted him as saying.

According to Syrsky, fierce fighting in the vicinity of Bakhmut continues.

"After the loss of the settlements of Andriyivka and Klischiyivka last week, the enemy is conducting numerous counterattacks from different directions, unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions. After all, these small, at first glance, settlements were important elements of the enemy's defensive line, which stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka," he said.

Syrsky also said that "as a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy's defense line was broken, although the enemy forces were trying to hold it by throwing all available reserves into battle.

According to him, in the battles in the Bakhmut direction, some of the most trained and best units of the enemy – the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade, the 31st and 83rd separate air assault brigades – were defeated and "completely lost their combat capability."

"Of course, we continue to move forward. This is just another step towards the complete liberation of our territories. To organize the implementation of our tasks, I held a working meeting with the commanders of the brigades who are now in the area," Syrsky said.

According to him, during this meeting, conclusions on the assessment of the situation were heard, a number of problematic issues were identified, most of which were resolved on the spot, and tasks for further actions were clarified.

"I am confident that our plans to liberate the state from the occupiers will certainly be realized. The enemy will be defeated and the blue and yellow flags will again fly on our borders," Syrsky said.

