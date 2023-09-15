Pentagon chief to hold meeting in Ramstein-15 format

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley will pay a visit to Ramstein base in Germany on September 18 to hold a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing.

“This will be the 15th meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin formed the international group in April, 2022. The secretary and chairman will join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory,” she stated.

The participants of the meeting will meet to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continuation of close coordination of the international community in providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect their sovereign territory.