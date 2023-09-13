Zelenskyy dismisses state commissioner of AMCU Tyschyk – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Tyschyk from the post of the State Commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) according to the submitted application.

Corresponding decree No. 582/2023 of September 13 was published on the website of the head of state.

Zelenskyy appointed Tyschyk to the post of state commissioner of the AMCU in October 2019. He worked before at PJSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine and was engaged in the gas trading business. In 2014-2017, he was deputy director and then director of Ukravtogaz, a subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy.