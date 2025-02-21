Facts

17:56 21.02.2025

Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

1 min read
Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has submitted a second application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) seeking approval to acquire MTPK LLC, the company that owns the online pharmaceutical price aggregator Tabletki.ua, Forbes.ua reported.

Kyivstar's second application was received by the committee on February 14, according to a response AMCU provided to the publication upon request.

Tabletki.ua co-founder Yevheniy Muravschyk declined to comment on the matter.

Kyivstar had initially submitted an application to acquire MTPK in November 2024. However, on November 29, AMCU rejected the request, citing non-compliance with the regulations governing business concentration applications, Forbes.ua wrote.

Tabletki.ua is a website and mobile application that enables users to search for and reserve medications at specific pharmacies.

Previously, AMCU had granted Kyivstar approval to acquire the online taxi service Uklon. The operator has stated its intention to acquire Uklon and other Ukrainian companies to expand its comprehensive ecosystem of digital services.

Tags: #tabletkiua #kyivstar #amcu

