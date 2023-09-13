During night attack over Odesa region, 32 UAVs shot down, seven people injured – task force

The night attack by strike drones on the Danube districts of Odesa region on Wednesday night lasted for four and a half hours, civilian infrastructure facilities were under enemy attack, and seven people were injured as a result of the fire, the Pivden (South) task force said on Telegram channel.

"Some 32 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type were shot down by air defense forces. Unfortunately, non-residential buildings were damaged by hits on the port infrastructure and a fire was caused in a truck parking lot. The fire was quickly contained. Seven civilian drivers were taken to a health facility with injuries of varying severity," the task force said.