Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

The Russian invaders are faced with the need to carry out a possible new wave of mobilization, may be, the end of September this year, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"A new wave of official mobilization has already been postponed in the Russian Federation several times. We remember that the so-called ‘partial mobilization’ was carried out. After that the mobilization measures in the aggressor country did not stop. Every month, several tens of thousands of people were recruited into the Fascist army in one way or another. Now, indeed, the invaders and the regime leadership are faced with the need for a possible new wave of mobilization. We can really talk about the end of September, in fact, the autumn decision," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to Yusov, this does not mean "that tomorrow a new horde will appear at the front," so this is a long process. However, the enemy has a mobilization resource, and this decision is being considered, the intelligence added.