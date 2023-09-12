Facts

19:11 12.09.2023

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

1 min read
Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

The Russian invaders are faced with the need to carry out a possible new wave of mobilization, may be, the end of September this year, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"A new wave of official mobilization has already been postponed in the Russian Federation several times. We remember that the so-called ‘partial mobilization’ was carried out. After that the mobilization measures in the aggressor country did not stop. Every month, several tens of thousands of people were recruited into the Fascist army in one way or another. Now, indeed, the invaders and the regime leadership are faced with the need for a possible new wave of mobilization. We can really talk about the end of September, in fact, the autumn decision," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to Yusov, this does not mean "that tomorrow a new horde will appear at the front," so this is a long process. However, the enemy has a mobilization resource, and this decision is being considered, the intelligence added.

Tags: #russia #mobilisation #gur

MORE ABOUT

19:29 11.09.2023
Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

20:40 08.09.2023
Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

20:32 08.09.2023
Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:26 07.09.2023
Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

19:36 31.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

20:29 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

19:06 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

20:46 28.08.2023
Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

20:03 25.08.2023
MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

19:43 25.08.2023
Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD