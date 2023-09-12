Facts

19:09 12.09.2023

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukraine, as the legal owner of Boyko Rigs, gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea in the Black Sea, will use them to its own discretion, in particular, for the strengthening of defense measures, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

"Yes, it was a very difficult special operation which had been prepared and implemented for a long time by special detachments of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry. I am sure that at the time a movie will be made about it, maybe in Hollywood, and interesting books will be written about it. The fact is that another number of facilities now cannot be used by the enemy to spy on our defense and security forces and to use some complexes and electronic warfare systems or other military targets," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to Yusov, Ukraine, as the legal owner of these facilities, "will use them to its own discretion, in particular, when it is about strengthening of measures related to the defense forces."

On September 11, Ukraine announced that it retook control of the Boyko Rigs which are situated off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea in the Black Sea.

