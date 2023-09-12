Facts

14:50 12.09.2023

Russia regrouping forces, transferring reserves from rear – Military Media Center

1 min read

In order to prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from breaking through the frontline, Russian troops are regrouping forces between directions and transferring reserves in the rear to the front, Military Media Center said.

"The Russians are gathering reserves to prevent Ukrainian forces from breaking through their defenses. According to available information, in order to avoid breaking through the line of their defense, the enemy is regrouping troops between operational directions and transferring reserves to the front from the depths of Russian territory," the Military Media Center said in a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the statement, "the enemy has increased the intensity of the use of guided aerial bombs, Lancet loitering ammunition and Shahed attack UAVs."

Tags: #war

