Facts

14:17 09.09.2023

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry checks presence of Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Morocco

1 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the earthquake in the central region of Morocco, speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"So far, no such information has been received. To receive help, Ukrainians should contact the hotline of the Ukrainian Embassy in Rabat: +212 6 61 18 63 90," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 was reported in central Morocco, killing at least 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

Tags: #earthquake #morocco

