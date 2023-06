An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was recorded at 10:24 Kyiv time in Poltava region, according to the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

As noted in the message, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 29 km east-southeast of Poltava and 1 km from Mashivka village of Poltava district. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 km.