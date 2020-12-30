Facts

09:02 30.12.2020

No Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Croatia

There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the earthquake in Croatia, Ukrainian Ambassador to the country Vasyl Kyrylych said.

"According to preliminary information, there are no Ukrainians among the victims of the earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia," Kyrylych tweeted on Tuesday evening.

He also published the emergency phone number +385 91 605 1010 and urged citizens to be careful.

Earlier it was reported about an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 in Croatia south of the capital of the country Zagreb, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Tuesday.

Tags: #earthquake #croatia
