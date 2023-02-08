Ukrainians not affected by earthquake in Turkey – ambassador

Ukrainians were not injured as a result of the earthquake in Turkey, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.

"Citizens of Ukraine are alive. According to verified information, two citizens of Ukraine, who were considered dead in the Turkish city of Hatay, were rescued from the ruins of a house," he said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Bodnar said all the details later.

As reported, on Monday night, a powerful earthquake and the subsequent echo shocks led to the death of people and significant damage in several provinces of Turkey, as well as in neighboring Syria.