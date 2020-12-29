Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

The Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of Croatia recommended that the citizens of Ukraine closely follow the reports of the competent Croatian authorities about the development of the seismological situation in connection with the powerful earthquakes that occurred on December 28-December 29, 2020 in the country and the possibility of further earthquakes.

"Be careful! Follow the news! Try not to panic. In case of a second earthquake, immediately leave the buildings, do not use the elevator. Avoid staying near power lines, trees! Our phone in case of an emergency is +385916051010," the embassy wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.