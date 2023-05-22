Facts

20:37 22.05.2023

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held talks in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Foreign Affairs of Moroccans Nasser Bourita, and agreed to hold talks on trade facilitation and visa regime between the countries.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba made the first visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Morocco since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Morocco discussed food security in Africa. They stated the need for further unhindered work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Ministers agreed to hold talks between Ukraine and Morocco on trade facilitation in order to identify promising areas of economic cooperation, increase trade volumes and revive direct business contacts, as well as negotiations on visa facilitation.

Kuleba told his Moroccan colleague in detail about the situation at the front. The diplomats also paid special attention to the Ukrainian Peace Formula."I invite Morocco to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. This will be a real contribution to peace not only in Ukraine, but also on the African continent," the Foreign Minister said.

A separate topic of the talks was cooperation in the field of education. The ministries of Education of Ukraine and Morocco are now working to resolve the problematic issues of Moroccan students who were forced to leave Ukraine due to full-scale Russian aggression.

Tags: #kuleba #morocco

