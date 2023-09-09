Facts

13:04 09.09.2023

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

1 min read
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the press service of the head of state reports.

It is noted that the leaders discussed current issues of interaction between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in continuation of their dialogue, which began during a bilateral meeting in Jeddah on May 19 of this year.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for his consistent support of all peace efforts.

The President separately noted the successful holding in Saudi Arabia on August 5 of this year of the second meeting of national security advisers and political directors of foreign affairs agencies of the world on the key principles of a sustainable and just peace in Ukraine.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy

