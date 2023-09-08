Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the partners' sanctions pause has become too long.

"Meeting with members of our sanctions group, working under the leadership of Andriy Yermak and Michael McFaul. A report on what has already been achieved in working with our partners for the sake of sanctions against Russia. Guidelines for the near future. Now we see too long a sanctions pause on the part of our partners. Russia's very active attempts to circumvent sanctions. It is critical to add solutions to the free world, which must defend itself," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"And even more so, we must avoid any attempt to use the companies of the free world, the technologies of the free world, the products of the free world, to fight against freedom," he said.

Zelenskyy identified three priorities: "further sanctions against the Russian energy sector, real restrictions on the supply of chips and microelectronics in general to terrorists, and the subsequent blocking of the Russian financial sector. The sanctions offensive of the world must be restored."

According to him, he also held today "an important preparatory meeting for an international event, which we are planning for the near future – this September. Details will be a little later. We are preparing an important defense package for our soldiers."