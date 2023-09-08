Facts

20:27 08.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

 

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the partners' sanctions pause has become too long.

"Meeting with members of our sanctions group, working under the leadership of Andriy Yermak and Michael McFaul. A report on what has already been achieved in working with our partners for the sake of sanctions against Russia. Guidelines for the near future. Now we see too long a sanctions pause on the part of our partners. Russia's very active attempts to circumvent sanctions. It is critical to add solutions to the free world, which must defend itself," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"And even more so, we must avoid any attempt to use the companies of the free world, the technologies of the free world, the products of the free world, to fight against freedom," he said.

Zelenskyy identified three priorities: "further sanctions against the Russian energy sector, real restrictions on the supply of chips and microelectronics in general to terrorists, and the subsequent blocking of the Russian financial sector. The sanctions offensive of the world must be restored."

According to him, he also held today "an important preparatory meeting for an international event, which we are planning for the near future – this September. Details will be a little later. We are preparing an important defense package for our soldiers."

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

17:31 08.09.2023
Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

15:40 08.09.2023
G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

09:22 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

18:14 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

17:32 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

14:59 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

12:55 05.09.2023
Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

10:28 05.09.2023
HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

12:20 02.09.2023
UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

20:47 01.09.2023
We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

LATEST

DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Ukrnafta to conduct 3D seismic survey of Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

AD
AD
AD
AD