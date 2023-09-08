Facts

10:20 08.09.2023

Zaluzhny discusses needs of Ukrainian army, issue of military training with head of French Air Force

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, during a telephone conversation on Thursday, discussed with chief of the Joint Staff of the French Armed Forces, Army General Thierry Burkhard, the needs of the Ukrainian army and the issue of military training in France.

"In a conversation with General Burkhard, we separately focused on the needs of the Ukrainian army and the issue of training our servicemen on the territory of France," the Ukrainian commander-in-chief said on the Telegram channel.

During the discussion of the current situation in the combat zone, Zaluzhyny also spoke in detail about all areas where Ukrainian defense and offensive operations are continuing.

Also, the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted the advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, reflecting the attacks of the Russians despite the density of enemy engineering barriers, the multiple advantage of the enemy in the air, manpower, artillery and shells.

"I thanked the allies for their support, agreed to stay in touch and jointly make efforts to de-occupy Ukraine," Zaluzhny summed up.

