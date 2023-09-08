Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, nine injured – regional administration

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, according to preliminary information, one person has been killed, nine injured, three more taken out from under the rubble, Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"’Arrival’ in Kryvyi Rih. The rocket hit the administrative building. According to preliminary information, one person has been killed, and nine injured. Three people were taken out from under the rubble," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As a result of the impact, garages caught fire, the fire covered an area of 200 sq. m. Information is being clarified.