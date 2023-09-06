Facts

17:32 06.09.2023

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

2 min read
Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a decision on the law on electronic declaration adopted by the Verkhovna Rada after consultations with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

"I asked Deputy Prime Minister Stefanyshina to hold consultations. After them, I will make a decision. There are two of them," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday when asked if he would sign the law or veto it.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 9587-d On amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other laws of Ukraine on improving the procedure for bringing to justice persons authorized to perform the functions of the government or local self-government, at second reading and in general on September 5.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention said it intends to appeal to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to veto bill 9587-D adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the declaration of civil servants.

They said the bill adopted by Parliament leaves declarations closed for at least a year. In addition, the adopted bill supports the rule according to which a person who knowingly submitted false information in the declaration in the amount of up to UAH 1.3 million, in case of paying a fine, does not fall into the Unified State Register of persons who committed corruption or corruption-related offenses.

